Legislators to meet for session unlike any other: 2021 session of Idaho Legislature begins Monday

Bedke said that as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded throughout the year, Gov. Brad Little made decisions that he believes the legislature should have been involved in making.

As an example, Bedke said lawmakers should have had more of a say in how the state used the nearly $1.5 billion it received from the federal government in Cares Act Funding. Additionally, he said that the governor shouldn’t have the ability to continue extending emergency declarations multiple times without input from the legislature. Declaring an emergency opens up other state statutes and allows the governor to make some decisions unilaterally.

“I’m not going to second guess his decisions, but that process ought to be a product of a checks-and-balance system,” Bedke said. “These decisions have a major way of affecting Idahoans, and citizens want their locally elected officials in the middle of those decisions.”

Legislation aimed at addressing this issue could focus on giving the legislature the ability to call itself into a special session. Under state law, the legislature meets once a year for three months, unless the governor extends the session for a specific purpose. If lawmakers have the ability to call themselves back to Boise, this could give them the opportunity to weigh in on decisions during emergencies or other pressing issues.