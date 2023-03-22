Tuesday was the Idaho Legislature’s 72nd day, and a slew of bills moved through the House and Senate as legislators worked toward the targeted end date of Friday, as reported by Idaho Reports.

A constitutional change to getting initiatives and referenda on the ballot

A resolution to ask voters if they want to make it harder to get an initiative on the ballot made it out of House State Affairs on Tuesday.

Senate Joint Resolution 101 would ask voters to amend the Idaho Constitution concerning voter initiatives. An initiative or referendum petition would need signatures from 6% of registered voters in all 35 districts, rather than 18 districts as currently required.

The resolution comes after lawmakers passed an identical bill in 2021. After a court challenge, the Idaho Supreme Court deemed the law unconstitutional in August 2021.

If the resolution passes the House, the question would be on the November ballot for voters to amend the Constitution.

Higher Education budget clears house

Senate Bill 1176 contains $678.5 million for the University of Idaho, Boise State University, Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College.

During debate, several senators expressed concern that higher education continued to indoctrinate students with diversity and inclusion policies they saw as unfair.

Bill Sponsor Sen. Dave Lent said that the presidents of the three colleges had each answered questions before the finance committee, and he was satisfied by their answers.

The higher education budget passed the Senate 22-13 and moves to the House.

Ban on ranked-choice voting will go to governor

After being approved in the house, a bill prohibiting ranked-choice voting or run-off voting from being used for any local, state or federal election in Idaho passed the Senate by a vote of 28 to 7.

Senate approves several budget bills

The Senate approved other budget bills Tuesday afternoon. Bills appropriating funds for the Governor’s Office, the Capitol Commission, the Department of Administration, the Public Defense Commission, and others were passed by the Senate and will head to the governor.

Rattlesnakes moved to predatory wildlife list

It may come as a surprise to many, but it is illegal to kill rattlesnakes in Idaho, unless in defense of person, property, pets or livestock. Now, the rattlesnake will join the coyote, the skunk, and the jackrabbit on the predatory animals list, eliminating the risk of fines for killing them.

Bill sponsor Sen. Cindy Carlson from Riggins said the current law prohibited Idaho residents and visitors from killing rattlesnakes that encroach on human spaces, and this law would make it legal to defend person, property and animals.

Sen. Ron Taylor from District 26 said rattlesnakes perform a function in the ecosystem and people may see this as a call to exterminate the creatures.

“If we start to wipe out our Rattlesnake population, think about what’s going to happen to the rodent population,” Taylor said.

After a 19 to 15 vote in the Idaho Senate, House Bill 156 was approved.