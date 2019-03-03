TWIN FALLS — The Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho Chapter will present “Legal and Financial Planning for the Golden Years” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the College of Southern Idaho Student Union Building, Room 247. This program is provided at no cost to the community.
Presenter David Wilson is a partner with Ahrens DeAngeli Law Group. He is a board-certified elder law attorney with the National Elder Law Foundation — one of only five in Idaho. Wilson graduated cum laude from Arizona State University’s College of Law and clerked for the Honorable Daniel Barker of the Arizona Court of Appeals before completing his LL.M. in taxation at New York University. He practiced estate planning in Arizona before moving to Boise. Wilson’s practice centers on asset protection and on helping seniors navigate the financial maze that is long-term care. He is also a Veterans Administration-Certified Attorney and helps veterans navigate VA benefits. Wilson will discuss guardianship/power of attorney and other hot topics that are asked to be addressed.
For more information, call Danielle Lyda at 208-631-0391 or email dmlyda@alz.org.
