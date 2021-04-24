Leaving Shoshone? ITD board tours potential site for new district headquarters in Jerome

JEROME — The Idaho Transportation Department Board toured potential sites for a new District 4 office and a new river crossing during a meeting this week.
The board held a workshop on Wednesday at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office in Jerome. The meeting kicked off with a tour of a parcel of land the department owns to the west of U.S. Highway 93 and south of Interstate 84. The board did not make any decisions regarding a potential headquarters relocation.
The district’s existing administrative office is located in Shoshone, but ITD spokesperson Jessica Williams said the building is past its service life and in need of repairs.
The district has also outgrown the building, which has forced some staff members to work out of a regional office in Twin Falls. About 40 to 50 people work at the district headquarters in Shoshone and another 15 work in Twin Falls.
“We have some people split between Shoshone and Twin Falls, and we would like to bring everyone together with one building,” Williams said.
Along with the physical issues at the existing location, there is a geographical problem as well. Although the Shoshone office is centrally located within the district’s jurisdiction, Jerome offers a more centralized position within the area’s population base, Williams said.
The district began discussions about potentially moving its headquarters out of Shoshone in 2016, but Williams said the district has not yet made a decision. Aside from this parcel in Jerome — which ITD has owned for years — the district is also considering building a new headquarters in Shoshone.
Before deciding where to build the new office, the district is completing a regional analysis of all of its buildings to see if all facilities are properly located or if some can be consolidated. Williams said there is no set deadline by which the analysis needs to be completed.
If the district were to decide to move its headquarters, the decision would ultimately require the approval of the Legislature as it sets the budgets for each state department. Williams said an analysis completed a few years ago found building a new headquarters in Jerome could cost about $12.5 million.
After touring the parcel ITD owns in Jerome County, the board visited one of the sites identified as a possible location for a new bridge crossing Snake River Canyon. This location, identified as option three in an origin-destination study ITD is completing, would cross over the canyon near the Jerome Country Club.
The board did not take any action regarding a new river crossing, but it did listen to a presentation of the origin-destination study during the workshop at the Idaho Fish and Game office. ITD shared this study with local stakeholders in November.
The study identifies five potential crossing options, three of which are west of Twin Falls and two are to the east. ITD has made no final decisions as to which crossing to pursue.
District 4 Engineer Jesse Barrus told the board that this study was designed to examine the existing traffic congestion south of the Perrine Bridge and how the different identified bridge locations alleviate that congestion.
“We all see the need and value and we’re going to continue to move forward,” Barrus said.
Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke spoke during the workshop and told the board of a joint powers agreement a few local government entities are signing in an effort to work together to push for a new bridge. This includes Twin Falls and Jerome counties, as well as the Jerome and Filer highway districts.
“Everyone sees the need, we just don’t know how to get there,” Reinke said. “We can’t get there without ITD.”