Leaving Shoshone? ITD board tours potential site for new district headquarters in Jerome

The district began discussions about potentially moving its headquarters out of Shoshone in 2016, but Williams said the district has not yet made a decision. Aside from this parcel in Jerome — which ITD has owned for years — the district is also considering building a new headquarters in Shoshone.

Before deciding where to build the new office, the district is completing a regional analysis of all of its buildings to see if all facilities are properly located or if some can be consolidated. Williams said there is no set deadline by which the analysis needs to be completed.

If the district were to decide to move its headquarters, the decision would ultimately require the approval of the Legislature as it sets the budgets for each state department. Williams said an analysis completed a few years ago found building a new headquarters in Jerome could cost about $12.5 million.

After touring the parcel ITD owns in Jerome County, the board visited one of the sites identified as a possible location for a new bridge crossing Snake River Canyon. This location, identified as option three in an origin-destination study ITD is completing, would cross over the canyon near the Jerome Country Club.