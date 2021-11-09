Learning as he goes: New Twin Falls Cemetery owner works to improve grounds

TWIN FALLS — When Edson Miller took over ownership of the Twin Falls Cemetery in April, he began to identify a number of equipment and infrastructure projects that would need to be addressed to help maintain and preserve the grounds in the future.

“It’s more than a full-time job just moving the sprinklers,” Miller said.

There is no in-ground irrigation system, so to keep the grass green, someone needs to move two hand-line irrigation pipes through the rows, which is labor-intensive and time-consuming.

“I looked into placing in-ground sprinklers, and the estimate was $80,000,” Miller said. “It needs to happen, but I’m just not sure how to get it done yet.”

Grass that is kept green and healthy also needs to be mowed regularly.

“And the amount of mowing and trimming involved is overwhelming,” Miller said.

Miller hadn’t planned to own a cemetery, but he met the cemetery’s previous owner by chance. Rick Muse, who owned the cemetery for 10 years, was looking to sell the cemetery and Miller decided to purchase it.

Since then, he’s been learning as he goes.

Miller runs an asphalt company out of Gooding. In the past, he owned a number of other businesses, including a fine woodworking business and a small dairy.

Miller has two thick, black volumes on his desk of the cemetery’s office. The volumes are filled with worn, threadbare pages with fading ink that explain plot by plot where people are buried in the cemetery.

“I don’t know how old they are,” Miller said. “But these are the only copies of who is buried where.”

“If something were to happen to these books, whether fire or theft, we wouldn’t have any idea of what was where,” he said. He’s working to scan the pages into an online service to bring his grave mapping and records into the digital age.

“They’ve got a feature that will guide you right to the plot you’re looking for, using GPS,” Miller said.

Miller says he enjoys working with people to help them find burial sites or to perform burial services appropriate for a variety of customs.

“We had an Iranian burial here,” Miller said, gesturing to the south end of the cemetery. “Instead of using a casket, they wrapped the body in bamboo.”

He remembers another burial service performed for a Russian family, and part of their burial custom was to remain at the site until the burial was complete.

“That’s not how we normally do it. Most of the time people leave after the ceremony,” Miller said. “But we were happy to accommodate them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0