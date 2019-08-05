TWIN FALLS — The city’s ninth annual celebration of a community-building campaign will take place Tuesday evening at City Park.
The National Night Out is a yearly event in all 50 states as a way for residents to interact with law enforcement agencies. It started in 1984 and has continued to grow.
For Tuesday’s event, the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will gather at the park to share what they do with citizens.
“We will have our bomb team and robot on display; our SWAT Team will have a number of different tools on display,” police spokesman Lt. Terry Thueson said. In addition to having motorcycle units, “we are planning to have a canine team available as well as many officers in the park to interact with the community, answer questions, and build positive connections.”
Marine deputies from the sheriff’s office will have their boat at the park.
“We’ll be talking about water safety,” spokesman Sgt. Ken Menci said. “There have been a lot of incidents on the water this year.”
For the sheriff’s deputies, getting out and interacting with the public is a big part of National Night Out, Menci said. “We work really hard to reach out to the public and address their concerns.”
That sentiment is shared by the Idaho State Police, who also will participate, along with the Twin Falls Fire Department, which will bring fire apparatus, equipment and educational materials, Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said.
Magic Valley Paramedics will be bringing an ambulance to the park.
“This event is an excellent opportunity for all of our neighbors to come out and meet with our community partners and build the relationships that create a safe and beautiful community,” paramedics educator James Rhom said.
“The Twin Falls Police Department loves to participate in events such as National Night Out,” Chief Craig Kingsbury said. “We have enjoyed a good public turnout at National Night Out in years past and hope to see that continue this year.”
