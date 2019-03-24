Try 3 months for $3

CURRY — The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum will host a discussion about the history of quilting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 21337 U.S. 30, west of Twin Falls.

Laurel Dillman of the Desert Sage Quilt Club will be the speaker. She and other club members will show some of their work and talk about signature quilts, crazy quilts and more.

Admission is free. For more information, call 208-736-4675.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments