TWIN FALLS — Home is where the heart is ... and where 88 percent of all heart attacks happen. Are you prepared to save the life of your sweetheart if necessary?
South Central Public Health District, Magic Valley Paramedics, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Trauma Services and Twin Falls Fire Department will offer a one-hour hands-only CPR and “Stop the Bleed” training. It will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the health district office, 1020 Washington St. N., Twin Falls.
The training will include a 15-minute hands-only CPR training using Mini-Anne dummies for practice. Magic Valley Paramedics will then provide a 45-minute “Stop the Bleed” training for assisting in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
This training is good for everyone but will not qualify participants for CPR nor for first-aid certification.
