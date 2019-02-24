TWIN FALLS — Learn about the fascinating geologic events that shaped the unique landscapes of south-central Idaho. College of Southern Idaho Professor Shawn Willsey will speak about the topic at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30 between Twin Falls and Filer. Admission is free.
If you missed the packed lecture for the Hagerman Historical Society in January, here’s your chance to hear a similar presentation. Signed copies of Willsey’s book, “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho,” will be available for $25 before and after the event.
Seating may be limited, so bring your own folding chairs. Parking is at the rear of the building.
For more information, go to twinfallsmuseum.org.
