Leaders from 12 Idaho communities urge swift action to recover salmon before it’s too late

Instead of breaching, the federal plan calls for increasing the amount of water that is spilled over the dams away from hydropower turbines. It was part of an agreement with Oregon and the Nez Perce tribe that allows full power production when the electricity is most needed.

Simpson did not express support or opposition to the so-called flex-spill plan.

“The one thing it will not do is speed up the migration of salmon to the Pacific Ocean, which is now about twice as long as it used to be,” he said Tuesday. Fulcher had concerns about flex-spill in a different way.

“The recommended spill level may be too high and could cause serious harm to fish while also increasing energy costs,” Fulcher said in his statement.

Instead of simply looking at what is done now, Simpson urged the agencies and the region to look into the kind of river system they need in the future.

“We are trying to preserve what exists instead of saying, ‘What do we want to do for the next 20 or 40 years? What do we want this to look like in 20 or 40 years?’ ” he said.

Orofino Mayor Smathers called for solutions that benefit everyone

“It’s time to work together toward solutions we can all live with,” he said.

