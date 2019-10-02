BOISE — The 189th semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will air live on local television, local radio and the internet. Sessions will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Speakers will include the church’s First Presidency and other general authorities and officers of the church.
They will speak on a variety of spiritual topics. Talks usually cover basic gospel principles or address significant issues of the day with speakers encouraging individuals and families in their efforts to follow Jesus Christ.
Southern Idaho viewers can watch the conference on KTVB Channel 7.2 24/7 and on BYU-TV.
Live radio coverage of the Sunday sessions will be available on 670 AM KBOI. For online viewing and listening of all sessions, go to lds.org or mormonchannel.org.
