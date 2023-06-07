RUPERT — A truck full of food pallets recently drove to town from Salt Lake City to provide assistance for food pantries in the Mini-Cassia region.
“You don’t think about having a hunger food crisis in Rupert, Idaho,” Brock Mitchell, the Rupert West Stake president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told the Times-News. “You think, ‘Well everybody’s probably okay.’ (But) we have that need here.”
Heather Wilson and her husband, David, communication directors for the church’s Twin Falls East Coordinating Council, worked closely with Mitchell and Cheryl Juntunen, the lead volunteer of the United Methodist Church’s Open Hearts Food Pantry, to make this event a reality.
Wilson suggested the idea of bringing a food truck to Juntunen because Open Hearts had difficulty sustaining their food supplies.
“I presented this idea to her because she runs the pantry and they are always struggling for food,” Wilson said. “That’s kind of how it got started.”
The truck contained nearly 1,425 cases of shelf-stable food that weighed between 18 and 22 tons.
Five pantries have benefited from the church’s donation: Open Hearts, Hope Community Food Pantry, Community Share, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, and St. Nicholas Catholic Church. The total number of items granted to each pantry was determined by examining the number of people the pantries assisted each month.
“They are just amazing, these pantries,” Wilson said. “They, you know, work so hard to help those that are in need.
“Our church has food and so we are thrilled that we are able to partner with them and help.”
The food truck docked at Titan Machinery as volunteers patiently waited to begin their task of loading boxes for their local pantries in the brewing spring heat.
The food distribution was organized in a drive-thru manner. A long line of pallets was placed along the road, signifying four distinct categories of food: Proteins, vegetables, fruits, and other household materials. Vehicles representing the five pantries drove through the arrangement as volunteers helped to provide the necessary boxes to the designated pantry.
“It’s amazing when faiths can get together in a common goal of meeting out to the public,” Juntunen told the Times-News.
Open Hearts regularly feeds between 700 and 800 people monthly with the products provided by two Idaho Food Bank trucks. With additional food supplies from this distribution, Open Hearts gained more resources to help those in need.
“I’ve been really involved with this pantry now, probably 10 to 15 years,” Juntunen said. “It’s one of the things that brings me the most satisfaction of all the volunteering jobs I have because people really need it and they really appreciate it. That’s a good thing.”
The event ran an hour ahead of schedule and took more than three hours to finish.
Wilson plans to host a similar food distribution for pantries this fall in November.
“It’s amazing how good it feels because we see families in this area struggling and we are just so happy that there are organizations, such as these food pantries, that have taken up the call to help those in need,” she said. “And we are just a teeny tiny piece of that to help them.”
“This is an interfaith thing,” said Danette Heward, a volunteer with the church. “It’s bringing in all the pantries from churches and communities all over.
“We want to work as one.”
