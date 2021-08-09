Layer of Idaho dirt you can’t penetrate with a shovel? Here’s how water gets through

Grasses such as cheatgrass compete with sagebrush for water in the top layer of soil. “(Cheatgrass) is happy to take (the upper-soil water), green up, dry out and burn over and over again,” Pierce said.

If sagebrush survives or helps channel water to a depth grasses can’t reach, wildfires may lose some of their fuel. Since cheatgrass thrives after a burning, fires breed more fires in an unfortunate cycle.

When it does rain, pathways through the rocky deposit can prevent flooding by providing water a route through the soil, Uhlemann said.

Soil flooding is a phenomenon that Matt Germino, a research ecologist at the U.S. Geological Survey, has seen in other areas where there aren’t pathways through the hard layer. He cautioned that there are some regions where the calcium carbonate layer is too tough for even plant roots to penetrate. So this research is not applicable to all sagebrush land.

Still, evidence of soil channels at the site mapped by researchers is “exciting,” Germino said. Especially because it shows how sagebrush can access deeper water in some important locations. The sagebrush may need the soil layer to beat grasses to water, but the soil also needs sagebrush to prevent flooding.

“We always supposed that these root pathways were important, but (the study) proved that,” Pierce said.

Sophia Charan writes for the Idaho Statesman on a fellowship through the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the California Institute of Technology, where she focused on atmospheric chemistry, and a bachelor’s degree from Yale University.

