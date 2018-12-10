Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Lights

TWIN FALLS — Law enforcement officers were busy Monday night responding to multiple slide-offs and rollovers due to slick highway conditions in southern Idaho.

A dispatcher at Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center estimated that there had been between 16-20 incidents reported between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., all in Jerome and Twin Falls counties. A semi-truck was reported to have turned on its side at Milepost 177 on Interstate 84.

The crashes have not caused lane blockages and no serious injuries have been reported, he said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Load comments