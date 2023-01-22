Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.

If built as proposed, the project would double the amount of wind energy produced in Idaho.

Wind turbines could be up to 740 feet tall. Turbine corridors would occupy 114 square miles inside the greater 308-square-mile project area, 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls.

With up to 400 wind turbines producing a capacity of 1,000 megavolts, Lava Ridge would be the largest-wind energy project on public lands and the second-largest wind energy facility in the U.S. Lava Ridge, if approved, would represent an ambitious shift toward mega-wind projects on public lands.

But at what cost?

The Bureau of Land Management analyzes these costs in its draft Environmental Impact Statement, published Jan. 20 in the Federal Register. And as required, the draft EIS offers three alternatives with reduced scale to accommodate environmental concerns.

With the publication of the EIS comes a 60-day public comment period, which closes March 21.

Here are some of the BLM’s findings:

What is involved in construction?

According to the draft EIS, the project would require 486 miles of new roads — the distance from Twin Falls to Las Vegas — and would require 147 miles of improvements to existing roads.

The BLM estimates 812,882 vehicle trips will be made during two year construction project. Over the 30-year life of the project, Lava Ridge will see 901,740 vehicle trips.

The presence of considerable amounts of basalt bedrock will necessitate blasting for both construction of roads and the building of towers and infrastructure. An estimated two blasts per day for 525 days is anticipated during construction.

The blasting will contribute to overall noise, and many residents have expressed concern that the blasting may have an effect on the aquifer. Magic Valley Energy’s Plan of Development outlines a blasting plan, and says the company will avoid blasting within 1,000 feet of residences, wells, or water bodies, to the extent that is possible.

The construction of the concrete pads, roads, and elements of dirt work will require 130 million gallons of water, drawn from six wells. The use of water has raised concerns that other users access to water might be diminished. The draft EIS suggests that the water table would be lowered less than half a foot and would be recharged quickly, given the size and flow of the aquifer.

How will the project impact wildlife?

Any wind energy project poses a risk of bird kills, and a project of this size is almost guaranteed to result in bird deaths. Magic Valley Energy must receive an Incidental Take Permit from U.S. Fish and Wildlife, which covers it in the almost certain event of bald and golden eagles killed by impacts with turbine blades or other infrastructure.

The draft EIS for the project as proposed estimates an average of 3,240 to 5,654 bird fatalities per year, with a maximum of 10,200 to 17,799 fatalities per year. Specifically, an average 13 golden eagles are expected to die each year. Fewer bald eagles are present, and the draft EIS estimates that 16.5 bald eagles will be killed over the 30-year operating period.

Migratory birds such as ducks, geese and swans will travel through the area during migratory season, although according to studies, it is not a primary migration corridor. Magic Valley Energy said the spinning blades could be stopped during periods when birds are passing through, in hopes of reducing bird deaths.

The biggest threat to sage grouse specified in the draft EIS is not from blade strikes, but from 807 acres of habitat loss.

Magic Valley Energy has developed a Bird and Bat Conservation Strategy to try and mitigate impacts to bird and bat populations. During the operating period, Magic Valley Energy will study bird collisions, and make adaptive strategies if necessary to reduce collisions, or to compensate by creating off-site habitat.

Impacts to grazing and livestock

Post-construction reclamation will seed the area and grazers will be able to continue to graze.

Grazing allotments during construction and operations would have varying degrees of affect on grazing permittees, potentially interfering with their economy and the livestock grazing community as a whole. At least one grazing allotment would be reduced by 34% during the two years of construction. During operation, the same allotment would only have 1.9% loss.

What about wildfires?

Public comment expressed concern about ability to respond to brushfires amid the presence of wind turbines. Magic Valley Energy says it’ll stop the turbine blades from spinning to allow aircraft to to make suppression flights, but it’s uncertain whether BLM or other firefighting assets are allowed to fly in that area. The draft EIS states, “FAA regulations do not limit the proximity of aircraft to tall structures for fire suppression and engagement is at the pilot’s discretion.”

The draft EIS said that the turbine corridors would result in fragmentation of fuels, which might aid in suppression of wildfires.

What else should you know?

The turbines will be visible from all over the Magic Valley. Several hundred pages of documents prepared for the BLM seek to simulate what views will be like once the turbines are in place.

For a number of communities, the windmills would be in the immediate foreground. There are 30 residences within one mile or less from the siting corridors and 104 residences within two miles of the siting corridors, all of which may see reduction in property value due to the proximity of the turbines.

Several comments during the scoping process addressed the visual intrusion of red lights on tall structures required by the Federal Aviation Administration for aircraft safety. Magic Valley Energy has said they are pursuing technology that will turn on the red aviation lights only when aircraft are in the area.

How much power will it make and who will use it?

According to Magic Valley Energy, the proposed project at 400 turbines could serve between 360,000 to 600,000 homes.

For comparison, Shoshone Falls power plant is one of 17 hydroelectric plants operated by Idaho Power on the Snake River, and has a little over 14 kilowatt capacity.

Idaho Power has a goal of being 100% renewable by 2045, and is likely to purchase some of the energy produced by Lava Ridge. According to the Idaho Power website, they already purchase wind energy produced around the state, and as of 2020, they had a total of 728 megawatts of wind capacity tied to their system.

The site is located at the northern end of the already-approved Southwest Intertie Project, also being built by LS Power, which will connect Idaho to a grid running to Las Vegas and then on to Southern California. It is presumed that when Lava Ridge comes online, the vast majority of energy it produces will power homes in Southern California.

What’s in it for Idaho?

The proposal has met opposition from residents during the 2021-22 scoping period. The turbines would transform the visual character of the Magic Valley, opponents say. Commissioners in all three counties have said they cannot support the project as proposed.

So how would Idaho benefit from Lava Ridge?

Magic Valley Energy’s preliminary estimates from 2021 say that the construction phase will generate $80 million in tax revenue for the surrounding taxing districts and, once operational, revenues of nearly $4 million annually for schools, roads, cemeteries and fire districts in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.

What happens next?

The BLM will hold both in-person and virtual public meetings during the comment period to share information and help the public and stakeholders make informed comments. The locations, dates and times of these meetings will be announced on the project website at least 15 days prior to the first meeting.

The BLM will accept public comments through March 21. While public opposition to the Lava Ridge proposal is widespread, the BLM has suggested that “substantive comments that identify factual errors, data gaps, relevant methods or scientific studies” are the most helpful.

