More Lava Ridge Draft EIS open houses

The Lava Ridge Wind Project draft Environmental Impact Statement is available for public review on the BLM Website.

A virtual open house will be held via Zoom on from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

In person meetings will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. PST, March 1 at the DoubleTree Hilton, 1000 N.E. Multnomah, Portland, Oregon, and 3 to 7 p.m. PST at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center, 8236 S. E. 24th St., Mercer Island, Washington.