TWIN FALLS — Hundreds of people turned out at an open house Thursday to have a look at elements of the contentious Lava Ridge wind energy proposal that could put as many as 400 wind turbines across 300 square miles of public lands.
The draft Environmental Impact Statement for Magic Valley Energy and LS Power’s proposed Lava Ridge wind energy project was published in the federal register on Jan. 20, which opened a 60-day public-comment period.
That comment period has now been extended an additional 30 days, Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Heather Tiel-Nelson said at the meeting at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
“We heard from the public, and we listened,” Tiel-Nelson said. “We really hope that will help alleviate some of the concern about being able to navigate that document, because the feedback from the public really is critically important.”
Many stakeholders and members of the public had requested an extension to the comment period, given the large amount of information contained in the draft EIS.
On Thursday, Idaho’s congressional delegation sent a letter to the BLM Idaho state director Karen Kelleher requesting an extension of the public comment period.
“Because of the complexity of the Draft EIS, the public needs additional time to review the Draft EIS and prepare substantive comments,” says the letter, signed by U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, along with U.S. Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher.
The public examines several informational displays of some of the key impacts of the project, as described in the draft EIS, and BLM staff and specialists were on hand to answer questions.
The BLM has stated that they are seeking substantive comments from the public, which includes factual errors, errors in study methodology or studies that were absent from or overlooked by the draft EIS.
Comment forms were available for anyone in attendance to submit, and court reporters were on hand to transcribe and verbal comments people might wish to make.
“We really want to hear from the public,” Tiel-Nelson said. “Ultimately the comments that we receive during this comment period will help us further refine this analysis.”