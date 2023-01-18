Lava Ridge draft EIS available to the public

The much-anticipated draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project is set to officially be made public.

The draft EIS presents five possible actions in response to LS Power’s request to build a 1,000 megawatt wind energy project on federal lands in Minidoka, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

The proposed project could include up to 400 wind turbines, each of which could be up to 740 feet tall, which is taller than any wind turbine currently being used on land in North America.

The draft EIS will be available to the public starting Wednesday. It can be downloaded from the Bureau of Land Management website, or viewed in hard copy at one of the BLM offices in Twin Falls, Shoshone, Burley or Boise.

The draft EIS has been submitted to the Federal Register, and is expected to be published on Jan. 20, which will formally start a 60-day comment period, to end on March 21.

The scoping period that began in August 2021 drew abundant public feedback on the proposed project, which BLM used to create five alternatives found in the draft EIS.

In the draft EIS the BLM outlines five possible options, which include approving the project as proposed by Magic Valley Energy; a no-action option, which would essentially kill the project; and three alternative options, which modify the size of the project to account for concerns that arose through public comments from the scoping period that began in 2021.

With 60 days for public comment, the BLM is holding a number of open houses, both in-person and virtually.

A virtual orientation meeting will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 1, to give an overview of the document, as well as provide information on how to submit comments.

Open houses are scheduled in Shoshone on Feb. 22 and in Twin Falls on Feb. 23, to give the public the opportunity to see maps, charts, and speak with experts.

Open houses are also planned in Portland and Seattle in March, and are intended as outreach to the Japanese American communities who may want opportunity to comment on the proposal, which is adjacent to the Minidoka National Historic Site, which commemorates 13,000 Japanese Americans who were imprisoned at the Minidoka Internment Camp during World War II.