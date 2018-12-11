Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Enjoy some homemade soups from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30  p.m. Thursday in the College of Southern Idaho Student Union Building.

Proceeds will help members of Latinos In Action travel to Puerto Rico for a community service project.

More opportunities to enjoy Homemade Soup Day will also be Jan. 17 and Feb. 14.

For more information, call Alejandra Hernandez at 208-737-6312 or email mhernandez@csi.edu

