A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

BELLEVUE — Two fires brought out multiple agencies Wednesday afternoon.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office reported a controlled burn expanded to about 15 acres on Silverwood Drive near Glendale Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Wood River Fire and Rescue responded to that incident, and were still clearing the scene late in the day.

There were no structures damaged and no injuries were reported.

At about 3:30 p.m., Blaine County Sheriff's Office posted that a fire was burning between Richfield and Carey in Lincoln County on both sides of U.S. Highway 26, between mile markers 187 and 188, and near U.S. Highway 93. 

Richfield, Dietrich and Shoshone Fire Departments were responding to the brush fire, which was approximately 30 acres in size, according to SIRCOMM Dispatch.

BLM Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said that the cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures are threatened. Containment is estimated for 8 p.m., and control is estimated for 6 p.m. tomorrow. 

Wednesday's unseasonably warm temperatures don't help for wildfire suppression, Brizendine said. If people aren't careful, it's still easy to start a wildfire. 

“We want to remind people: Fires can still start," she said. "Check your chains, check your tire pressure. If you’re out camping or hunting make sure your campfire is cool to the touch.”

