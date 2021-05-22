Last year’s wildfire season was historic for West, but Idaho escaped. How about this year?

Typically, Sadegh said, drought would be caused by a lack of precipitation over time. But climate change has made “flash droughts” — ones that develop in a matter of weeks — much more common. They’re also spreading across the region, and Idaho could bear the brunt of that phenomenon.

“When you’re downwind — which we are — from a lot of the places that are in really bad droughts, then that air that became warm and dry comes to our region, sucks up all the soil moisture and dries our region too,” he said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Sadegh and his coauthors wrote, about 84% of the West is experiencing some form of drought. Nearly half of Idaho has some level of drought, according to a May 1 report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. California, Nevada, Utah and Oregon are experiencing some level of drought across the entirety of the states.

While Idaho appears to be faring better than many Western states, thanks to a mild winter and warm spring, the level of drought is accelerating rapidly as already-meager snowpack melts early. Closest to the Treasure Valley, this year’s snowpack was middling. But in other parts of Southern Idaho — like the Wood River Valley — snowpack hit dangerously low levels, as minuscule as 5% of the average.