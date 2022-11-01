 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Last call for election letters to the editor

  • 0
Idaho
JEFF KOWALSKY // Getty Images

Letters to the editor endorsing candidates in Tuesday's election will be printed until Saturday. Letters must be received by Friday at noon to run on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Maida Wirsching, 54, of Kimberly died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Death notices

Jerry Sherrets, 83, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News