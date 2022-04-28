Large sturgeon found in Milner Canal near Murtaugh and relocated to Lake Walcott

After spending the winter in a canal below Milner Dam, a large 7-foot-long sturgeon was recently moved from the canal to Lake Walcott.

A local angler who was looking to catch a few rainbow trout was surprised when he came across a very large sturgeon that had become trapped below Milner Dam. After his discovery, fishery biologists and enforcement officers from the Magic Valley Region gathered up the necessary equipment to move such a large fish out of the canal.

Using a large sling, which is necessary when lifting a large cartilaginous fish out of the water, Magic Valley staff quickly captured the fish and placed it into a large fish transport tank.

Once the crew arrived at Lake Walcott, the fish was given a PIT tag which will allow biologists to identify this particular fish in the future, if recaptured. Other data that was collected was total length and girth measurements, as well as a small fin clip was taken for genetic analysis.

While moving individual fish is not the norm, moving a long-lived fish, like a sturgeon, is worthy of special efforts since this fish can provide angling opportunity for potentially decades to come.

White sturgeon are the largest freshwater fish in North America. They are a long-lived fish and can grow to lengths exceeding 10 feet. In Idaho, catch and release sturgeon fishing is allowed in both the Snake and Salmon rivers. By regulation, any caught sturgeon must not be removed from the water and be released immediately upon landing. Anglers are required to use barbless hooks.

For more information about sturgeon fishing and rules see page 54 of the 2022-24 fishing regulation booklet.

If you catch a sturgeon follow these suggestions:

To calm the fish, roll them onto their backs while in the water before attempting to remove the hook.

Healthy gills are critical to allow fish to pull oxygen from the water. Do not touch the gills when holding onto the fish since the gills are very fragile. When handling a fish, grasp their lower lip.

To protect the fish from injury, do not allow a sturgeon to be rubbed against rocks or other objects in the water when landing a fish.

Terry Thompson is the Magic Valley’s regional communications manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Thompson can be reached at 208-324-4359.

