Warm springs avalanche

An avalanche at Warm Springs and Whipsaw Lane on Monday that severely damaged two homes west of Ketchum, Idaho. The houses are believed to be unoccupied.

 COURTESY BLAINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

KETCHUM — The Blaine County Sheriff is reporting a large avalanche on Warm Springs Road at Whipsaw Lane, about one mile west of Penny Lake.

Two houses sustained major damage, the sheriff's office reported. The homes are believed to be unoccupied.

First responders are on the scene.

The sheriff's office asks people to stay out of the area.

Warm Springs Road is being closed to non-residents at Penny Lake.

