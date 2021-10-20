Lanes to close on Grandview Drive South for resurfacing project

TWIN FALLS — Drivers should expect alternating lane closures on Grandview Drive South between Welch Lane North and the entryway to Rock Creek Manor on Thursday.

The lane closures are needed for contractors to mill and resurface the roadway. Work is expected to be completed by end of day on Thursday.

During the project, Grandview Drive between Welch Lane and the Rock Creek Manor entryway will be reduced to one lane. Flaggers will alternative traffic directions, but drivers should avoid the area or expect delays. The resurfacing work will repair roadway deterioration and extend the life of the street.