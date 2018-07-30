Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Lights
Buy Now
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

BURLEY – The Idaho State Police is on scene of a Monday night crash eastbound on I-84 near milepost 218, east of Burley.

All lanes have been re-opened.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

0
0
0
1
3

Tags

Load comments