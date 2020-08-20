Lanes closed on Eastland Drive for fiber optic installation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Contractor are installing fiber optic cable for the Twin Falls School District at Elizabeth Boulevard and Eastland Drive on Thursday and Friday.

The outside northbound lane of Eastland Drive is set to be closed from Baker Street to Sherry Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic from Elizabeth Boulevard and Eastland Drive to Ash Street on Elizabeth Boulevard.

Crown Utilities will primarily instal fiber optic lines from existing power poles, and the lane closure will help protect workers.

