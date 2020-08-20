 Skip to main content
Lanes closed on Eastland Drive for fiber optic installation
Eastland Drive traffic

Traffic flows along Eastland Drive North in January 2018 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Contractor are installing fiber optic cable for the Twin Falls School District at Elizabeth Boulevard and Eastland Drive on Thursday and Friday.

The outside northbound lane of Eastland Drive is set to be closed from Baker Street to Sherry Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic from Elizabeth Boulevard and Eastland Drive to Ash Street on Elizabeth Boulevard.

Crown Utilities will primarily instal fiber optic lines from existing power poles, and the lane closure will help protect workers.

