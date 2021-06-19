 Skip to main content
Lane restrictions on Shoshone Street begin Monday for ADA ramp installation
Lane restrictions on Shoshone Street begin Monday for ADA ramp installation

ADA ramps

ADA compliant ramps such as the one shown here will soon be installed on Shoshone Street.

 City of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the City of Twin Falls will be removing curb ramps and replacing them with ADA compliant ramps along Shoshone Street between Maxwell Avenue and Third Avenue South. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday and it will cause intermittent lane restrictions until the project is completed Saturday, July 31.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians should avoid areas where work is being conducted, and drivers should exercise extra caution when driving in or around work areas. The City of Twin Falls appreciates the public’s patience as it works to improve the connectivity of the city.

