TWIN FALLS — Lane restrictions on the Perrine Bridge are expected to continue through the end of next week and intermittently throughout October as crews conduct inspections and maintenance.

Crane operations will require alternating lane closures across the bridge beginning Tuesday. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and follow signs in the work zone. No full closures are anticipated.

To get status updates, conditions and delays information, go to 511.idaho.gov.

