Fillmore Street restrictions

Construction on Fillmore Street will be today and Thursday.

 COURTESY OF THE CITY OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS — Expect additional traffic restrictions from Wednesday through Thursday on Fillmore Street near Caswell Avenue.

DWE LLC & Kloepfer Inc. will install a utility service line on Fillmore Street north of the intersection to new construction at the Fred Meyer parking lot.

During construction, both the northbound and southbound lanes will be restricted in width to accommodate construction. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.

For questions, call Kloepfer Inc. at 208-734-3924.

