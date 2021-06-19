 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lane restrictions on Cheney Drive and Field Stream Way for utility installation
0 comments

Lane restrictions on Cheney Drive and Field Stream Way for utility installation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road work

Drivers should expect lane restrictions on Cheney Drive and Field Stream Way while the utility work is in progress.

 City of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — DWE Contracting will be installing water and sewer lines near the intersection of Cheney Drive West and Field Stream Way beginning Tuesday. The scheduled work will last approximately two weeks.

During the installation, drivers should expect lane restrictions on Cheney Drive and Field Stream Way. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection of Cheney Drive and Field Stream Way if possible or expect intermittent delays.

Questions about the project should be directed to DWE Contracting at 208-420-0683.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
In Idaho, far right Republicans fight for control
Politics

In Idaho, far right Republicans fight for control

The dream world for Idaho’s ascendant far right is one where state lawmakers run a sovereign nation-state free of federal oversight. It would be a place where they can outlaw all abortions, dictate what is taught in schools, have complete say over public health rules and gun laws, and take control of federal public lands, which make up more than 60% of the state.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News