Lane restrictions on Cheney Drive and Field Stream Way for utility installation

City of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — DWE Contracting will be installing water and sewer lines near the intersection of Cheney Drive West and Field Stream Way beginning Tuesday. The scheduled work will last approximately two weeks.
During the installation, drivers should expect lane restrictions on Cheney Drive and Field Stream Way. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection of Cheney Drive and Field Stream Way if possible or expect intermittent delays.
Questions about the project should be directed to DWE Contracting at 208-420-0683.
