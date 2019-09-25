{{featured_button_text}}
Mist on the bridge

Mist surrounds the bridge as night passes Oct. 14, 2016 at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Due to wind conditions, the Idaho Transportation Department postponed operations scheduled for Tuesday on the Perrine Bridge. Weather permitting, work is now expected to occur at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Lane restrictions will be in place as heavy equipment is moved from one end of the structure to the other.

Crews will first work on the northbound lanes before moving to the southbound lanes. Closures of the right lane will alternate between northbound and southbound traffic as crews perform work in relation to that direction.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Motorists are encouraged to check 511.idaho.gov for current updates on road conditions and restrictions.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments