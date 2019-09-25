TWIN FALLS — Due to wind conditions, the Idaho Transportation Department postponed operations scheduled for Tuesday on the Perrine Bridge. Weather permitting, work is now expected to occur at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Lane restrictions will be in place as heavy equipment is moved from one end of the structure to the other.
Crews will first work on the northbound lanes before moving to the southbound lanes. Closures of the right lane will alternate between northbound and southbound traffic as crews perform work in relation to that direction.
Motorists are encouraged to check 511.idaho.gov for current updates on road conditions and restrictions.
