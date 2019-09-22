{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Lane reductions are anticipated this week on the Perrine Bridge as the Idaho Transportation Department moves heavy equipment from one end of the structure to the other. Weather permitting, work is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews will first work on the northbound lanes before moving to the southbound lanes. Closures of the right lane will alternate between northbound and southbound traffic as crews perform work in relation to that direction.

For current updates on road conditions and restrictions, go to 511.idaho.gov.

