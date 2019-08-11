TWIN FALLS — Contractors will construct a new utility crossing under Frontier Drive beginning Monday. It is expected to be finished Friday.
During construction, the roadway near the Boys & Girls Club and National Guard Armory will be limited to one shared lane for alternating traffic in both directions.
The utility crossing will be constructed in a trench under the roadway, which was reconstructed last year to include new storm water drains, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, pedestrian ramps and new driveway approaches.
Drivers should use an alternate route if possible or expect intermittent delays on Frontier Road. Local access will be maintained during the project. For more information, call Extreme Excavation at 208-544-7625.
