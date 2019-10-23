{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Power Co. will do routine maintenance on a power pole from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on Filer Avenue.

During construction, the avenue will be limited to westbound traffic from Eastland Avenue to Oakwood Drive. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Mountain View Drive and Stadium Boulevard. 

Drivers should use an alternate route if possible or expect intermittent delays on Filer Avenue. Local access will be maintained for the duration of the project.

For questions, call Tony Kendall at 208-312-5283.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments