Lane closures on Blue Lakes Boulevard starting Monday
TWIN FALLS — Both southbound lanes on Blue Lakes Boulevard from Caswell Avenue to Fairway Drive will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Southbound traffic will be diverted to the center lane. Both northbound lanes will remain open, and local business access will be maintained during the project.
The lane closures are needed to excavate and replace deteriorating water and sewer lines which must be done to maintain services to residents and businesses in the area.
Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed while traveling through construction zones, to follow all posted traffic signs and signals and to yield to workers and equipment within the construction area.
