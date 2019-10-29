{{featured_button_text}}
Road work sign
Elko Daily Free Press file

TWIN FALLS — The city will close the outside northbound lane and turn-lane on Blue Lakes Boulevard between Willmore Avenue and Falls Avenue Wednesday and Thursday. Drivers are asked to avoid the project area if possible.

Both southbound lanes will remain unaffected, and local business access will be maintained during the project.

The lane closures are needed to excavate and replace deteriorating water lines, which must be done to maintain services to residents and businesses in the area. 

Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed while traveling through construction zones, to follow all posted traffic signs and signals and to yield to workers and equipment within the construction area.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments