Lane closures expected around I-84 Jerome interchange this week

SHOSHONE — Beginning Monday, drivers can expect lane restrictions and traffic impacts in the area surrounding the Interstate 84/Lincoln Avenue interchange (Exit 168) in Jerome.

While restrictions are in place, crews will perform minor excavation work to locate underground utilities at numerous sites around the interchange.

Drivers can expect single lane closures along Lincoln Avenue, East Frontage Road, and Bob Barton Road as well as shoulder closures along I-84. Work will take place Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 31.

Verifying utilities in the area is a key step in preparing for the replacement of the interchange.

“This interchange has become an important location for both traffic and public utilities during its 60-year life,” ITD Project Manager Nathan Jerke said. “Documenting the exact location of utilities helps our project designers avoid them, or understand where they can be relocated during construction.”

Replacement of the interchange is scheduled to begin in late 2022.

