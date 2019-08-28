{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Contractors will install a new underground waterline on Grandview Drive N. between Falls Avenue and North College Wednesday and Thursday. Both north- and south-bound lanes will be closed while crews trench for the new waterline under the roadway.

Drivers should use an alternate route around the project by using Wendell Street for north- and south-access to Falls Avenue and North College.

