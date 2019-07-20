{{featured_button_text}}
Lane closures

Lane closures at Washington Street North and Cheney Drive.

 COURTESY OF THE CITY OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will close the outside northbound lane and one northbound turn-lane at the intersection of Washington Street North and Cheney Drive Monday through July 30. The lane closures will allow contractors to connect utilities to the northeast side of the intersection.

Drivers should reduce their speed and follow all posted traffic control signs and signals.

Plan to provide additional space for workers and equipment.

Do not use cell phones while driving through construction zones.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments