TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will close the outside northbound lane and one northbound turn-lane at the intersection of Washington Street North and Cheney Drive Monday through July 30. The lane closures will allow contractors to connect utilities to the northeast side of the intersection.
Drivers should reduce their speed and follow all posted traffic control signs and signals.
Plan to provide additional space for workers and equipment.
Do not use cell phones while driving through construction zones.
