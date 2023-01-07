Lane closure on I-84 scheduled for Tuesday

The Idaho Transportation Department announced a closure for eastbound Interstate 84 on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The interstate will be reduced to one lane between mileposts 217 and 220.

The closure will allow workers to relocate concrete barriers at the construction zone of the new Port of Entry facility east of Declo.

“These concrete barriers help create a buffer between vehicles traveling on the interstate and workers,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer said. “They play a key role in helping to safeguard our crews, but it’s important that motorists remember to drive engaged each time they get behind the wheel as well.”

The closure is expected to be complete in one day. Both westbound lanes will remain open while this work is underway.

Elements of the new facility will include: New on- and off-ramps, support of utility infrastructure, scales with weigh-in-motion and automated vehicle identification technologies, video equipment, luminaries, signage and operations office buildings.

Motorists are advised to slow down, drive engaged and pay attention to signage in the area. Individuals can also check 511.idaho.gov for more information on road conditions and restrictions throughout the state.