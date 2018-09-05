Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Road Work Ahead

TWIN FALLS — A lane of Blue Lakes Boulevard North will be closed near Filer Avenue Thursday as the city replaces a waterline. 

Work is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Thursday at 421 Blue Lakes Boulevard N. The work is expected to be completed and all lanes reopened by 6 p.m. the same day.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from the intersection of Filer Avenue through the work area. Drivers should avoid the work area, if possible, or expect delays.

The city reminds drivers passing through construction zones to:

  • Reduce speed and obey all orange construction signs
  • Watch and yield to construction workers and vehicles
  • Watch for loose rock and maintain extra space between vehicles.
