 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lane closed on Washington Street North for fiber optic line
0 comments

Lane closed on Washington Street North for fiber optic line

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road Work Ahead

TWIN FALLS — The outside southbound lane of Washington Street North from Filer Avenue to Cheney Drive will be closed Tuesday through Thursday to install a fiber optic line for the Twin Falls School District. Crown Utilities LLC will be installing the fiber optic lines mainly from existing power poles. The lane closures help ensure the safety of workers. Questions or concerns can be directed to Crown Utilities LLC at 208-539-8134.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus makes its own rules
Local

Coronavirus makes its own rules

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has changed so many things about our world, and about my individual world as well. I have patients …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News