Lane closed on Washington Street North for fiber optic line

TWIN FALLS — The outside southbound lane of Washington Street North from Filer Avenue to Cheney Drive will be closed Tuesday through Thursday to install a fiber optic line for the Twin Falls School District. Crown Utilities LLC will be installing the fiber optic lines mainly from existing power poles. The lane closures help ensure the safety of workers. Questions or concerns can be directed to Crown Utilities LLC at 208-539-8134.
