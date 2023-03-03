BURLEY — The Southern Idaho Solid Waste District is exploring a partnership that could eventually recycle up to half of the waste going into the landfill.

At the quarterly meeting of Business Plus on Thursday in Burley, district Director Nate Francisco presented an idea to turn almost anything — from cow carcasses to car tires — into natural gas and sold for a profit.

“We’re looking at taking this large amount of waste; we’re already getting it in one place,” Francisco told the group. “And now, how do we get the resources out? And how do we make that economical?”

The landfill at Milner Butte serves seven counties of the Magic Valley. Created in 1993, the landfill was designed to be operational until 2080.

With the valley’s growth rate and the increase in commercial waste produced in the region, the landfill, however, is estimated to have only enough space left to last only another 35 years.

Francisco and members of the solid waste district board are exploring ways to slow the flow of waste into the landfill.

A key idea behind the new plan is resource recovery. By separating still-usable materials from waste, Francisco said resource recovery makes environmental and fiscal sense.

The three-part system, operated by private companies, would extract resources from waste, convert them into a valuable product to be sold, Francisco told the group.

The first step in the system would be a materials-recovery facility that sorts incoming waste by a mechanized system of conveyor belts, screens and separators — similar to how a mining operation sorts materials.

“Once those materials are sorted into like components, then they can be used for something,” Francisco said.

A study of the kinds of things entering the landfill showed that 10,000 tons of ferrous metals are entering the landfill every year. These metals can be recovered and sold without relying on people to independently sort their own products.

“For the past century, we’ve tried to recycle relying on human behavior, and it hasn’t worked,” Francisco said. “People have made large investments into these programs but you still can’t get everybody to throw the right thing into the right bin.

“This type of project removes that.”

A second facility, a bio-digester, would convert organic materials into natural gas. Cardboard and other organic waste — even animal carcasses — are just a few examples of materials easily broken down in to gas. Bio-digesters are already common at dairies and farms around the nation as a way of dealing with agricultural waste.

“If you think about a half a million cows in the valley with a 5 to 6% mortality rate, there are a lot of animal carcasses being produced every day in our valley,” Francisco said.

Today, the landfill accepts only 12 loads of carcasses a day. If they allowed more, Francisco said, the landfill would be overrun.

Converting other waste materials into gas

Other materials, such as plastics, rubber and leather, would go to a third facility where the waste would be chemically converted into natural gas.

It’s a long way to any tire recycling facility and it’s illegal now to put tires in the landfill, so tires are notoriously hard to dispose of. But because waste conversion can reduce tires into natural gas, the landfill could potentially offer tire disposal at a competitive rate beyond the district’s seven counties.

“This is a forward thinking idea, but we’re not implementing completely new technology,” Francisco said. “It’s just never been done in one spot at one time.”

To make the project more appealing, a major natural gas pipeline runs within a half-mile of the landfill, making any gas produced easy to get to market.

Because a facility like this would require a lot of upfront capital, the solid waste district is talking to private companies about forming a public-private partnership. No details have been finalized, but it would likely involve leasing landfill property to a company who would build and operate a waste-to-gas facility.

“The avoided cost is where we get the biggest bang for our buck as a community,” Francisco said. “When we look at the landfill only lasting 35 more years, and we reduce the waste going in there by 50%, that’s billions of dollars savings over the life of the landfill.”

Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke, who serves on the waste district board, said attorneys are going through the proposals before any agreements are made.

The board is optimistic this project could move forward, Reinke said.

“From a board’s perspective, this is almost too good to be true,” he told the group. “The reality is it’s going to benefit all of us.”

Close 1 of 7 The role of energy and waste in business development Nate Francisco, director of Southern Idaho Solid Waste, explains plans to reduce the flow of waste entering the landfill at Milner Butte. Everything from car tires to animal carcasses can be converted to natural gas, Francisco told Business Plus members at the group's quarterly meeting Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. Francisco says the landfill at Milner Butte will last only another 35 years if steps to reduce the amount of waste entering the landfill aren't taken. Business Plus quarterly meeting Mike Young, left, and Jan Rogers chat before the Business Plus quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 2, at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. The role of energy and waste in business development Marsha McDaniel from Idaho National Lab (left) chats before giving a presentation at the Business Plus quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 2 at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. The role of energy and waste in business development Nate Francisco, director of Southern Idaho Solid Waste, explains plans to reduce the flow of waste entering the landfill at Milner Butte on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. Francisco says the landfill at Milner Butte will last only another 35 years if steps to reduce the amount of waste entering the landfill aren't taken. The role of energy and waste in business development Nate Francisco, director of Southern Idaho Solid Waste, explains plans to reduce the flow of waste entering the landfill at Milner Butte. Everything from car tires to animal carcasses can be converted to natural gas, Francisco told Business Plus members at the group's quarterly meeting Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. The role of energy and waste in business development Director Rebecca Wildman speaks during the Business Plus quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 2 at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley The role of energy and waste in business development John Wright (right) from the University of Idaho chats with Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell before the Business Plus quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 2 at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. Innovations in energy and waste were the topics at the Business Plus quarterly meeting 1 of 7 The role of energy and waste in business development Nate Francisco, director of Southern Idaho Solid Waste, explains plans to reduce the flow of waste entering the landfill at Milner Butte. Everything from car tires to animal carcasses can be converted to natural gas, Francisco told Business Plus members at the group's quarterly meeting Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. Francisco says the landfill at Milner Butte will last only another 35 years if steps to reduce the amount of waste entering the landfill aren't taken. Business Plus quarterly meeting Mike Young, left, and Jan Rogers chat before the Business Plus quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 2, at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. The role of energy and waste in business development Marsha McDaniel from Idaho National Lab (left) chats before giving a presentation at the Business Plus quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 2 at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. The role of energy and waste in business development Nate Francisco, director of Southern Idaho Solid Waste, explains plans to reduce the flow of waste entering the landfill at Milner Butte on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. Francisco says the landfill at Milner Butte will last only another 35 years if steps to reduce the amount of waste entering the landfill aren't taken. The role of energy and waste in business development Nate Francisco, director of Southern Idaho Solid Waste, explains plans to reduce the flow of waste entering the landfill at Milner Butte. Everything from car tires to animal carcasses can be converted to natural gas, Francisco told Business Plus members at the group's quarterly meeting Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley. The role of energy and waste in business development Director Rebecca Wildman speaks during the Business Plus quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 2 at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley The role of energy and waste in business development John Wright (right) from the University of Idaho chats with Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell before the Business Plus quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 2 at Morey's Steakhouse in Burley.