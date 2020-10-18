Lance Clow, Candidate for Idaho House of Representatives, District 24, Seat A

In the 2021 session, Education will have challenges to deal with school closures, budgets and the process of adopting proposed standards for language, math and science. We will no longer be a “Common Core” state. Will need to prepare for these changes. A revised Career Ladder was approved last year, but the pandemic has side-tracked full implementation. We need to move forward to assure that our veteran teachers are recognized for their professional talents and teamwork. The new Advanced Professional designation will do a great deal to retain our quality veteran teachers.

Unexpected state revenues are getting a lot of attention. I see an opportunity to reform our tax structure, shift unfunded mandates from property taxes to state sales taxes, and or income taxes. Property Tax relief is high on my priorities, which could reduce school district dependency on supplemental levies. I expect some tax relief and my preference is to reduce property taxes.

I am routinely told to trust my instincts and values the church has taught. I have a long record of service to Twin Falls and District 24, you can trust me to protect all your rights, rely on my personal values and look to the US and Idaho Constitutions as guides in all my decisions. Communications are important and I believe that being accessible and a good listener is important for any leader. I will continue to be the responsive, attentive and conservative representative you know.

