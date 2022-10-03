Lamphouse Theatre to reopen

TWIN FALLS — Is the Magic Valley now ready for a different kind of movie house?

Lamphouse Theatre owner Dave Woodhead thinks so, especially with the area's recent spike in population.

In 2001, Woodhead opened his "art house cinema" that showed independent films, documentaries and foreign films. It remained open for six years, closing in 2007 when business slowed.

Fifteen years later, the business venture is returning, a rerun of sorts.

The first showing of “Hallelujah,” a documentary about Leonard Cohen and the making of his famous song, was to take place last week, but the recently purchased digital projectors weren’t complete.

Now, Woodhead hopes for a Wednesday opening.

In addition to showing movie gems, expect the theater to host events like improv and live music.

The business, at 223 Fifth Ave. S., has a beer and wine license, featuring beer from local breweries, and will sell snacks.