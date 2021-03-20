In her junior year of high school, Meg Walker finished second at state in both the girls 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash.

The athletes who defeated Walker were both seniors.

Her senior year at Kimberly High School should have been her year to shine. She was set to break state records and sweep the board with first-place finishes in all of her events, but Walker never got the opportunity to compete.

“It was pretty devastating,” Walker said.

Just as spring sports started to kick into gear last year, the nationwide coronavirus pandemic was picking up speed. All across the country, schools were closing. Many cities were issuing stay-at-home orders as hospitals became overrun with patients.

Still, many people never expected the shutdowns to reach Idaho.

“At our first track meet, we found out that schools started closing around us,” Walker said. “I wasn’t really thinking much of it. I thought we’d be back in school in a week.”

Little did she know, that week would stretch to months, essentially ending her senior season before it began.

“Our school sent out a letter saying the year was going to be finished online and activities were going to be canceled,” she said. “I shed a few tears for sure.”

The feeling was shared by the entire team.

Brad Bair, assistant coach for track and field at Kimberly High School, felt terrible for his athletes. The team was as strong as it had ever been. Bair genuinely believed they could have taken state that year.

“It’s tough when you know you have a shot at winning both boys and girls but you never get that opportunity,” he said.

Individuals on Walker’s 4x400 meter relay team were already state record holders, but they had a very specific goal they wanted to accomplish. It was a goal they missed by 1.7 seconds the last time they raced.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walker’s team wanted to finish under four minutes. The entire group of girls planned to return that year and all were determined to break their own state record.

“I’d been training a lot in the off season,” Walker said. “I was getting stronger with lifting and I was really excited to see where that was going to take me.”

They never got the chance to find out.

When the school canceled the season, Bair wanted to do something for the seniors. He wrote each a personalized letter telling them to keep their heads up — the pandemic would eventually pass. Until then, all they could do was to stay positive.

“What made it hard is we couldn’t be together and help each other through it,” he said.

In some small way, the situation wasn’t as bad for Walker as it was for other seniors. Walker had already committed to running at Utah Valley University, where she currently attends school and competes in the heptathlon.

“At least I had the reassurance that I wasn’t completely done with track,” she said, “but I know it was hard on those athletes that didn’t plan to continue on.”

The pandemic affected everyone. Businesses closed, family members separated and seniors missed out on more than just sports. They lost their proms, graduation ceremonies and opportunities for memories with friends they may never see again.

But with that came life lessons they never expected to learn.

Walker has a new appreciation for her sport. Having her senior season taken away without warning, she now cherishes her moments on the track.

“Never take for granted a practice or any time that you get to compete,” she said. “You never know when it’s going to be your last.”

Bair is ready to move on with the new season and put the coronavirus behind him, but he gained some perspective from last year’s lost season.

“It’s life. Sometimes you’re dealt a tough situation and you’ve got to make the best of it. That’s what sports is truly about — dealing with those tough situations and learning how to navigate them.”