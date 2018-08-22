TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is looking for people who can join an advisory group for the Lake Walcott Watershed.
The department wants representatives from the following industries and interests: irrigated agriculture, dryland agriculture, rangeland, operator-confined livestock, local county governments, food processors, recreation, environmental, electrical power generation, irrigation districts, canal companies and flood and drainage districts.
The advisory group is dedicated to successfully restoring and protecting the health of the Lake Walcott, Goose Creek and Raft River watersheds.
These watersheds cover Cassia, Minidoka, Power, Lincoln, Butte, Blaine, Twin Falls and Oneida counties from which a diverse representation is sought.
Key responsibilities include:
- Advising DEQ on the development of water quality improvement plans known as total maximum daily loads for degraded streams, lakes and rivers within the watershed
- Helping identify contributing pollution sources in the watershed
- Recommending specific actions needed to effectively control pollution sources
- Helping develop and implement a plan to meet water quality targets identified in the plans
The group will meet at least quarterly. Members are asked to serve two-year terms. There are 11 seats available.
If interested in serving on the WAG, call 208-736-2190 or email Sara.Kaster@deq.idaho.gov by 5 p.m. Oct. 29.
An informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Burley City Council Room, 1401 Overland Ave.
