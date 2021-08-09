Labor shortage hits Twin Falls restaurants

TWIN FALLS — Restaurants across town are reducing hours because of staffing shortages.

The Cove of Twin Falls, Scooter’s Chillin’ -N- Grillin’ and others posted on Facebook that long hours were draining their staff.

“With the shortage of cooks, I’m asking my staff to work 10, 12-hour shifts, and it’s difficult hard work back there,” said Debra Urrutia, owner of The Cove.

Instead of staying open till 1 a.m., The Cove might start closing earlier. Scooter’s is now closing on Tuesdays.

“Our Scooter’s family have worked long hours this past year to continue operating at seven days a week; however, it is obvious the toll it is taking on our diligent team,” said a Scooter’s Facebook post on August 2. “We have decided it will be best to give each of them the time they need to rest and refresh with their families.”

They are not the only ones dealing with short staffing. A search on the job website Indeed shows 139 job openings for restaurant positions in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls County saw a 0.7% increase in employment in June and has a current unemployment rate of 3.4% according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Vacancies are taking longer to fill and have been growing steadily since January.