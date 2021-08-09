Labor shortage hits Twin Falls restaurants

TWIN FALLS — Restaurants across town are reducing hours because of staffing shortages.
The Cove of Twin Falls, Scooter’s Chillin’ -N- Grillin’ and others posted on Facebook that long hours were draining their staff.
“With the shortage of cooks, I’m asking my staff to work 10, 12-hour shifts, and it’s difficult hard work back there,” said Debra Urrutia, owner of The Cove.
Instead of staying open till 1 a.m., The Cove might start closing earlier. Scooter’s is now closing on Tuesdays.
“Our Scooter’s family have worked long hours this past year to continue operating at seven days a week; however, it is obvious the toll it is taking on our diligent team,” said a Scooter’s Facebook post on August 2. “We have decided it will be best to give each of them the time they need to rest and refresh with their families.”
They are not the only ones dealing with short staffing. A search on the job website Indeed shows 139 job openings for restaurant positions in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls County saw a 0.7% increase in employment in June and has a current unemployment rate of 3.4% according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Vacancies are taking longer to fill and have been growing steadily since January.
Telling customers as they enter that the wait time is going to be more than an hour is tough on a business’s reputation, Urrutia said. Most of her customers are understanding but she worries about her staff getting frustrated customers.
Urrutia said her staff rallied during the COVID-19 shutdowns and were able to survive relatively well.
“This feels worse than the COVID closures,” she said.
Stimulus checks and unemployment payments play a role in people not returning to work, Urrutia believes.
Idaho Governor Brad Little ended Idaho’s participation in all federal coronavirus pandemic unemployment compensation programs back in May, and Idaho’s unemployment rate fell to just 3% in June. But still, workers are hard to find.
Additionally, it’s hard for local businesses to keep up with corporations that can offer higher starting wages.
The average restaurant staff salary is $11.15 in Idaho, according to Indeed. This doesn’t take into account that tipped positions can start at $3.90 as long as the hourly wage plus tips equal minimum wage.
“Inflation is happening so fast in Idaho and in the Magic Valley that our costs are rising too,” Urrutia said.
Scooters posted on Facebook that the restaurant will implement small price increases to their menu throughout the in August. They have been absorbing costs increases in order to keep customers happy but that is no longer feasible.
Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce president, Shawn Barigar, said people left the labor pool during the pandemic for a number of reasons.
Some individuals chose to pursue a different industry, go back to school or retire early, Barigar said.
“From the chamber’s perspective, we have seen challenges with employee shortages across the board in all industries from the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago,” he said.
Adaptability is huge and businesses could consider more aggressively hiring high school-age workers, he said.
There have also been numerous job fairs locally held by the Department of Labor that will hopefully encourage more people to apply to open positions, Barigar said.