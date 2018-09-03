Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities are closed for Labor Day.

City offices are closed today in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Hailey, Ketchum, Gooding and Shoshone, among other cities.

County, state and federal offices are closed along with post offices and banks, the Twin Falls Public Library, College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley are closed.

The Twin Falls City Pool will offer open swimming from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Magic Valley Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trash will not be picked up today. Trash collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

