BUHL — Five days after La Cabañita Mex opened in 2009 in Ketchum, a man showed up starving for homemade fried chicken tacos smothered in cheese, sauce and lettuce.

It was tasty enough that he would be back almost daily — even to this day.

“We never asked for his name; he just kept coming and coming so we called him No. 1,” Rodolfo Armenta told the Times-News. “He loves that we call him that.”

The mysterious customer has since promoted La Cabañita to his friends and all over the community. That word has spread — even well beyond the Wood River Valley.

Armenta, a prominent Hispanic business owner in south-central Idaho and founder of La Cabañita restaurants, recently celebrated the grand opening of his fifth restaurant on June 13 in Buhl. Harboring a long-term vision of expansion and success, he convinced his seven siblings to join him a year after he started his first restaurant, making a significant impact on his goals and the community.

A family full of chefs

Growing up with his father as a chef in California, Armenta said he and his siblings learned everything that had to do with a restaurant — from at-home tutorials about how to cut an onion to how they should serve their family recipes to the community.

All of his siblings were fully interested after a few cooking sessions, especially Rodolfo, according to his siblings. Soon after, he made sure he worked in all stations of the restaurants — bussing tables, getting to know customers and preparing the food — making him a natural leader in the food industry at a young age.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 14. I’ve worked as a dishwasher, as a server, as everything,” Rodolfo Armenta said. “Now, if a dishwasher fails on me, I jump in to clean them; if a worker fails to show up, I’m there; if a server fails to show up, I’ll do it.”

Armenta made a quick trip to Idaho in 2006 to scope out the Wood River Valley to determine if it would be the right place for his first restaurant. After getting a taste of the serenity of the valley and the greenery, he was convinced.

Quote “I’ve been doing this since I was 14. I’ve worked as a dishwasher, as a server, as everything. Now, if a dishwasher fails on me, I jump in to clean them; if a worker fails to show up, I’m there; if a server fails to show up, I’ll do it.” Rodolfo Armenta

But not just start one restaurant — eight, at least.

“There are eight of us, seven brothers and one sister. So my goal is to have each of us own a restaurant,” he said. “I just want to help my family and help them have their own business. I’m getting old so I don’t know if I’ll make it that far, but that’s my goal.”

A year after opening in Ketchum, Daniel Armenta said Rodolfo called his siblings, inviting them to help with expansion to other locations in Idaho. And because Daniel and the rest of the family were looking for a calmer and smaller town to call home, the answer was an “easy yes.”

“None of us hesitated or doubted him and his goal,” Daniel Armenta told the Times-News. “He had been wanting this for a long time so it was easy to jump in.”

Growing business during COVID-19

By 2012, the family-owned business had opened a second restaurant in Bellevue.

With enough carne asada tacos ordered on the daily in both locations, Rodolfo Armenta took the chance and opened La Cab Sports Bar in 2020 in Hailey — during a time in which most businesses had to shut down due to the influx of COVID-19 cases. They, instead, took it as an opportunity.

“Coming from California, I think you know, you deal with serious crises, you know?” Herbert Romero, a local community organizer, told the Times-News. “They were like, ‘How do we do this? Let’s keep going.’”

Romero heard about La Cab Sports Bar a few days after its opening and he wanted to get to know the owners. When he went into the building, he was surprised by what he saw.

“It was pretty impactful, they literally did a whole makeup to the place,” Romero recalled. “My friend who’s a muralist came in and did a mural on the side, too, that symbolizes his upbringing. It’s beautiful.”

He also shared with the Times-News about how the sports bar stayed open with strict protocols and extreme caution. All workers would wear masks, and would make sure they would wash their hands constantly in an effort to protect the safety of customers. They would also only have to-go orders during this time.

Not only did the Armenta family succeed in staying open in the Wood River Valley during the pandemic, the community’s immense support provided the financial means to open another restaurant, this time in Meridian in September 2021.

The first restaurant outside of the Magic Valley has introduced the Armenta’s hospitality and delicious carne asada combo meals to many thousands of new customers.

“We were a bit nervous to open it up, because people weren’t as familiar with our work and our food,” Rodolfo Armenta said. “But it worked out. The community has received us well and has supported our restaurant.”

Hungry? Whether you’re craving pollo a la diabla, tampiqueña or carnitas, La Cabañita has five restaurant locations in Idaho to satisfy your appetite: Bellevue Address: 745 N. Main St.

745 N. Main St. Phone: 208-928-7550

208-928-7550 Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed on Sunday. Buhl Address: 113 Broadway Ave. N.

113 Broadway Ave. N. Phone: 208-543-9391

208-543-9391 Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Closed on Sunday. Hailey Address: 103 S. Main St.

103 S. Main St. Phone: 208-788-1255

208-788-1255 Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Closed on Sunday. Ketchum Address: 160 W. 5th St.

160 W. 5th St. Phone: 208-725-5001

208-725-5001 Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Closed on Sunday. Meridian Address: 499 Main St.

499 Main St. Phone: 208-579-2387

208-579-2387 Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Closed on Sunday

Hispanic business boosts Idaho economy

COVID-19 was just a bump in the road for the Armenta family. They’ve used their goals and ambitions to be part of the driving force behind communities without even realizing it.

According to a Joint Economic Committee and Hispanic Entrepreneurship and Business report from 2021, almost 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses contribute $800 billion annually to the national economy. Hispanic businesses owners especially thrived, the report showed, increasing 34% compared to 1% growth for non-Hispanic business owners, preceding the pandemic.

In addition, the Small Business Administration reported last year that Hispanics in Idaho own 6% of businesses, creating significant benefits for the Hispanic community statewide. There are other benefits, too — for local economies and to help bridge the gap between cultures.

“At first it was hard to find people to work in a restaurant. Many who worked with us in California came to work with us in the valley in the beginning,” Daniel Armenta said. “But after a couple of years, this helped us create jobs in the valley and find people in the area who want to work with us and have the confidence to talk and hang out with us.”

What’s next for the Armenta family?

Continuing to grow and transform their family-owned business, La Cabañita in Bellevue will soon be moving just a few blocks away to the old Silver Dollar Saloon on Main Street, after being approved July 10 by the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission.

P&Z Commissioner Ray McCollum told the Idaho Mountain Express that the city is aiming “to tighten up our downtown restaurant scene.”

Armando Armenta, one of Rodolfo’s younger brother, will be the part-time owner, alongside county resident Ian Jameson.

The new location will open in the next three months with indoor and outdoor seating, a revamped kitchen and a fully renovated bar area, Rodolfo Armenta told the Times-News. A mariachi is planned to be in attendance to celebrate the opening.

In addition, Rodolfo Armenta hopes to expand his love for food to Twin Falls within the next few years. Maybe even sooner.

“I’ve been working on this for the past two years and just haven’t gotten a place in Twin Falls yet,” he said. “I’ve toured a few places for a couple years and none of them feel right just yet. I want a place that will have a good atmosphere with lots of movement.”

But, Armenta added, “I know I’ll find it eventually.”

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.